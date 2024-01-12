Friday's ASUN schedule includes the Queens Royals (6-8, 0-0 ASUN) against the Stetson Hatters (8-6, 0-0 ASUN), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Stetson vs. Queens Game Information

Stetson Players to Watch

Jalen Blackmon: 24.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

24.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Stephan D. Swenson: 11.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Aubin Gateretse: 10.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.6 BLK

10.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.6 BLK Alec Oglesby: 10.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Treyton Thompson: 5.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Queens Players to Watch

Deyton Albury: 15.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK AJ McKee: 17.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK BJ McLaurin: 12.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Chris Ashby: 10.7 PTS, 0.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 0.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Bryce Cash: 7.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Stetson vs. Queens Stat Comparison

Queens Rank Queens AVG Stetson AVG Stetson Rank 61st 80.7 Points Scored 78.6 100th 350th 81.3 Points Allowed 70.1 154th 58th 40.1 Rebounds 36.5 188th 99th 10.2 Off. Rebounds 9.1 185th 18th 10.1 3pt Made 10.1 18th 104th 14.8 Assists 15.7 73rd 172nd 11.7 Turnovers 10.6 84th

