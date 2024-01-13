The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-4) meet the Grambling Tigers (5-5) in a clash of SWAC teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Bethune-Cookman vs. Grambling Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Bethune-Cookman Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch

Chanel Wilson: 13.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Kerrighan Dunn: 9.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Kayla Clark: 9.5 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.5 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Chanelle McDonald: 9.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK O'Mariyah Tucker: 7.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Grambling Players to Watch

Douthshine Prien: 10.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Jordyn Carter: 6.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Demya Young: 11.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Anijah Grant: 7.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Brenda McKinney: 7.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.