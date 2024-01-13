The UTEP Miners (8-5, 0-0 CUSA) meet a fellow CUSA team, the Florida International Panthers (5-9, 0-0 CUSA), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Florida International vs. UTEP Game Information

Florida International Players to Watch

  • Arturo Dean: 12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 3.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dashon Gittens: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Javaunte Hawkins: 10.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jayden Brewer: 8.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jonathan Aybar: 7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

UTEP Players to Watch

  • Tae Hardy: 15.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Zid Powell: 12.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Otis Frazier III: 11.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Calvin Solomon: 8.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Corey Camper Jr.: 7.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Florida International vs. UTEP Stat Comparison

Florida International Rank Florida International AVG UTEP AVG UTEP Rank
137th 76.9 Points Scored 77.9 114th
289th 75.6 Points Allowed 69.5 140th
268th 34.4 Rebounds 35.9 218th
137th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 10.4 85th
89th 8.5 3pt Made 5.2 338th
62nd 15.9 Assists 14.8 104th
353rd 15.1 Turnovers 14.2 332nd

