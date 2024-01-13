The UTEP Miners (8-5, 0-0 CUSA) meet a fellow CUSA team, the Florida International Panthers (5-9, 0-0 CUSA), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Florida International vs. UTEP Game Information

Florida International Players to Watch

Arturo Dean: 12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 3.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Dashon Gittens: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Javaunte Hawkins: 10.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Jayden Brewer: 8.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Jonathan Aybar: 7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

UTEP Players to Watch

Tae Hardy: 15.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Zid Powell: 12.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Otis Frazier III: 11.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Calvin Solomon: 8.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Corey Camper Jr.: 7.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Florida International vs. UTEP Stat Comparison

Florida International Rank Florida International AVG UTEP AVG UTEP Rank 137th 76.9 Points Scored 77.9 114th 289th 75.6 Points Allowed 69.5 140th 268th 34.4 Rebounds 35.9 218th 137th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 10.4 85th 89th 8.5 3pt Made 5.2 338th 62nd 15.9 Assists 14.8 104th 353rd 15.1 Turnovers 14.2 332nd

