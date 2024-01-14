The Georgia Bulldogs (9-4) meet a fellow SEC squad, the Florida Gators (9-3), on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Florida vs. Georgia Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Florida Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Players to Watch

Aliyah Matharu: 19.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Ra Shaya Kyle: 13.3 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.3 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Leilani Correa: 13.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Laila Reynolds: 9.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Jeriah Warren: 4.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Players to Watch

Javyn Nicholson: 16.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Zoesha Smith: 11.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Asia Avinger: 6.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Destiny Thomas: 4.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

4.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Jordan Isaacs: 4.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.