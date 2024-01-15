Florida A&M vs. Grambling January 15 Tickets & Start Time
Monday's SWAC schedule includes the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-9, 0-0 SWAC) against the Grambling Tigers (2-10, 0-0 SWAC), at 8:00 PM ET on Rattlers+.
Florida A&M vs. Grambling Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Rattlers+
Florida A&M Players to Watch
- Keith Lamar: 14.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- K'Jei Parker: 8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Shannon Grant: 8.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Hantz Louis-Jeune: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ja'Derryus Eatmon: 7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK
Grambling Players to Watch
- Kintavious Dozier: 13.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Johnson: 9.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tra'Michael Moton: 8.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Jonathan Aku: 4.3 PTS, 6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Mikale Stevenson: 4.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Florida A&M vs. Grambling Stat Comparison
|Florida A&M Rank
|Florida A&M AVG
|Grambling AVG
|Grambling Rank
|343rd
|65.1
|Points Scored
|63.7
|348th
|357th
|83.5
|Points Allowed
|77.9
|321st
|274th
|34.4
|Rebounds
|29.6
|358th
|204th
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|268th
|330th
|5.4
|3pt Made
|4
|361st
|190th
|13.4
|Assists
|8.8
|359th
|332nd
|14.2
|Turnovers
|12.4
|237th
