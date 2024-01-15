Monday's SWAC schedule includes the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-9, 0-0 SWAC) against the Grambling Tigers (2-10, 0-0 SWAC), at 8:00 PM ET on Rattlers+.

Florida A&M vs. Grambling Game Information

Florida A&M Players to Watch

  • Keith Lamar: 14.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • K'Jei Parker: 8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Shannon Grant: 8.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Hantz Louis-Jeune: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ja'Derryus Eatmon: 7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK

Grambling Players to Watch

  • Kintavious Dozier: 13.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jalen Johnson: 9.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tra'Michael Moton: 8.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jonathan Aku: 4.3 PTS, 6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Mikale Stevenson: 4.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Florida A&M vs. Grambling Stat Comparison

Florida A&M Rank Florida A&M AVG Grambling AVG Grambling Rank
343rd 65.1 Points Scored 63.7 348th
357th 83.5 Points Allowed 77.9 321st
274th 34.4 Rebounds 29.6 358th
204th 8.9 Off. Rebounds 8.1 268th
330th 5.4 3pt Made 4 361st
190th 13.4 Assists 8.8 359th
332nd 14.2 Turnovers 12.4 237th

