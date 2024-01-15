The Chicago State Cougars (7-12) face the Stetson Hatters (8-6) on Monday, January 15, 2024 at Edmunds Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Stetson vs. Chicago State Game Information

Stetson Players to Watch

Jalen Blackmon: 24.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

24.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Stephan D. Swenson: 11.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Aubin Gateretse: 10.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.6 BLK

10.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.6 BLK Alec Oglesby: 10.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Treyton Thompson: 5.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Chicago State Players to Watch

Wesley Cardet Jr.: 18.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

18.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jahsean Corbett: 13.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Brent Davis: 9.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Noble Crawford: 6.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK DeShawn Jean-Charles: 5.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Stetson vs. Chicago State Stat Comparison

Stetson Rank Stetson AVG Chicago State AVG Chicago State Rank 93rd 78.6 Points Scored 64.4 345th 152nd 70.1 Points Allowed 70.6 166th 188th 36.5 Rebounds 31.9 348th 191st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 9.5 153rd 15th 10.1 3pt Made 5.4 330th 69th 15.7 Assists 9.9 347th 81st 10.6 Turnovers 13.1 286th

