Southeast Division foes square off when the Atlanta Hawks (14-19) welcome in the Orlando Magic (19-15) at State Farm Arena, starting on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the clubs this season.

Magic vs. Hawks Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 17

Wednesday, January 17 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSE, BSFL

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero puts up 22.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game for the Magic.

The Magic are getting 20.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Franz Wagner this year.

The Magic are getting 12.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Jalen Suggs this year.

Goga Bitadze is averaging 7.4 points, 6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He is sinking 61.1% of his shots from the field.

Moritz Wagner is putting up 10.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 59.7% of his shots from the floor (seventh in NBA).

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young averages 28.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 11.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.2 blocks.

Dejounte Murray posts 20.6 points, 4.6 boards and 5.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.3 blocks.

Clint Capela posts 12 points, 10.8 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocks.

Bogdan Bogdanovic posts 17.7 points, 3.2 boards and 2.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Saddiq Bey posts 12.8 points, 6.6 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Magic vs. Hawks Stat Comparison

Hawks Magic 122.8 Points Avg. 113.6 123.2 Points Allowed Avg. 111.8 47.1% Field Goal % 47.3% 37.1% Three Point % 34.4%

