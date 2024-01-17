Wednesday's ACC schedule includes the Miami Hurricanes (11-2, 2-0 ACC) against the Florida State Seminoles (7-6, 1-1 ACC) at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Miami (FL) vs. Florida State Game Information

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

Norchad Omier: 18 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

18 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Matthew Cleveland: 15.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Wooga Poplar: 16.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Bensley Joseph: 9.1 PTS, 3 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Nijel Pack: 13.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Florida State Players to Watch

Jamir Watkins: 13 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

13 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Darin Green Jr.: 12.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Baba: 7.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

7.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK Jalen Warley: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK De'Ante Green: 6.8 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Miami (FL) vs. Florida State Stat Comparison

Miami (FL) Rank Miami (FL) AVG Florida State AVG Florida State Rank 16th 85.5 Points Scored 76.6 149th 163rd 70.7 Points Allowed 73.5 241st 122nd 38 Rebounds 36.8 165th 286th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 9.7 126th 37th 9.5 3pt Made 7.2 223rd 36th 16.8 Assists 13.2 208th 270th 12.7 Turnovers 12.2 221st

