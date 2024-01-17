UCF vs. Texas January 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Texas Longhorns (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) play the UCF Knights (9-3, 0-0 Big 12) in a clash of Big 12 teams at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on LHN.
UCF vs. Texas Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: LHN
UCF Players to Watch
- Jaylin Sellers: 18.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Darius Johnson: 14.3 PTS, 3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ibrahima Diallo: 6.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Shemarri Allen: 7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Marchelus Avery: 11.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
Texas Players to Watch
- Dillon Mitchell: 11 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Max Abmas: 17.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tyrese Hunter: 12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kadin Shedrick: 11.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Brock Cunningham: 5.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
UCF vs. Texas Stat Comparison
|Texas Rank
|Texas AVG
|UCF AVG
|UCF Rank
|81st
|79.2
|Points Scored
|78.6
|88th
|39th
|64.3
|Points Allowed
|64.2
|38th
|116th
|38.2
|Rebounds
|40.9
|35th
|180th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|11
|54th
|180th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|7.6
|170th
|36th
|16.8
|Assists
|12.8
|234th
|165th
|11.6
|Turnovers
|12.3
|232nd
