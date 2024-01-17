The Texas Longhorns (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) play the UCF Knights (9-3, 0-0 Big 12) in a clash of Big 12 teams at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on LHN.

UCF vs. Texas Game Information

UCF Players to Watch

Jaylin Sellers: 18.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

18.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Darius Johnson: 14.3 PTS, 3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Ibrahima Diallo: 6.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.3 BLK

6.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.3 BLK Shemarri Allen: 7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Marchelus Avery: 11.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Texas Players to Watch

Dillon Mitchell: 11 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.5 BLK

11 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.5 BLK Max Abmas: 17.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Tyrese Hunter: 12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Kadin Shedrick: 11.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK Brock Cunningham: 5.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

UCF vs. Texas Stat Comparison

Texas Rank Texas AVG UCF AVG UCF Rank 81st 79.2 Points Scored 78.6 88th 39th 64.3 Points Allowed 64.2 38th 116th 38.2 Rebounds 40.9 35th 180th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 11 54th 180th 7.5 3pt Made 7.6 170th 36th 16.8 Assists 12.8 234th 165th 11.6 Turnovers 12.3 232nd

