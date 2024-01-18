Thursday's AAC schedule includes the Florida Atlantic Owls (11-3, 1-0 AAC) versus the Wichita State Shockers (8-6, 0-1 AAC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.

Florida Atlantic vs. Wichita State Game Information

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

  • Johnell Davis: 16.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Vladislav Goldin: 14.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Alijah Martin: 13.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jalen Gaffney: 7.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Bryan Greenlee: 7.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Wichita State Players to Watch

  • Colby Rogers: 16.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kenny Pohto: 11.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Xavier Bell: 13.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Harlond Beverly: 9.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Quincy Ballard: 7.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.1 BLK

Florida Atlantic vs. Wichita State Stat Comparison

Florida Atlantic Rank Florida Atlantic AVG Wichita State AVG Wichita State Rank
37th 82.9 Points Scored 74.4 195th
150th 70.0 Points Allowed 71.9 196th
134th 37.6 Rebounds 42.5 14th
139th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 10.1 99th
86th 8.5 3pt Made 6.4 275th
79th 15.4 Assists 11.7 308th
143rd 11.4 Turnovers 11.4 143rd

