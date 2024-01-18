Thursday's CUSA schedule includes the Liberty Flames (11-4, 0-0 CUSA) playing the Florida International Panthers (5-10, 0-0 CUSA) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Florida International vs. Liberty Game Information

Florida International Players to Watch

Arturo Dean: 12.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 4 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 4 STL, 0.1 BLK Dashon Gittens: 8.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Javaunte Hawkins: 11.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jayden Brewer: 7.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Jonathan Aybar: 7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Liberty Players to Watch

Zach Cleveland: 10.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Kyle Rode: 12.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Kaden Metheny: 11.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

11.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Joseph Venzant: 6.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Colin Porter: 8.7 PTS, 2 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Florida International vs. Liberty Stat Comparison

Liberty Rank Liberty AVG Florida International AVG Florida International Rank 95th 78.3 Points Scored 77.9 110th 10th 61.3 Points Allowed 77 307th 161st 37.1 Rebounds 34.3 281st 204th 8.9 Off. Rebounds 9.6 139th 8th 11 3pt Made 8.7 75th 20th 17.7 Assists 15.9 61st 6th 8.5 Turnovers 14.6 346th

