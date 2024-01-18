The Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) face the South Florida Bulls (8-4, 1-0 AAC) in a clash of AAC teams at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN Networks.

South Florida vs. Memphis Game Information

South Florida Players to Watch

  • Selton Miguel: 14.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Chris Youngblood: 14.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Kasean Pryor: 9.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jayden Reid: 8.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kobe Knox: 8.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Memphis Players to Watch

  • David Jones: 20.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jahvon Quinerly: 12.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jaykwon Walton: 8.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Caleb Mills: 7.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Malcolm Dandridge: 6.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

South Florida vs. Memphis Stat Comparison

Memphis Rank Memphis AVG South Florida AVG South Florida Rank
81st 79.2 Points Scored 76.5 150th
226th 72.7 Points Allowed 69.7 143rd
148th 37.3 Rebounds 37.4 145th
190th 9.1 Off. Rebounds 9.5 149th
170th 7.6 3pt Made 7.6 170th
243rd 12.6 Assists 14.9 107th
283rd 12.9 Turnovers 10.5 77th

