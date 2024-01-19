On Friday, January 19, 2024, the Orlando Magic (20-15) play the Philadelphia 76ers (23-11) at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and NBCS-PH.

Magic vs. 76ers Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 19

Friday, January 19 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSFL, NBCS-PH

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero posts 22.7 points, 4.9 assists and 7.1 rebounds per contest.

Cole Anthony averages 14.4 points, 4.4 boards and 3.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jalen Suggs averages 13.4 points, 2.5 assists and 3.3 boards per contest.

Moritz Wagner averages 11.1 points, 4.5 boards and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Anthony Black puts up 5.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

76ers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Joel Embiid gets the 76ers 34.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 2.0 blocked shots (10th in NBA).

The 76ers are getting 26.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game from Tyrese Maxey this year.

Tobias Harris is putting up 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He is draining 51.0% of his shots from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.

Kelly Oubre Jr. gets the 76ers 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest while putting up 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Paul Reed gives the 76ers 5.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while posting 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Magic vs. 76ers Stat Comparison

Magic 76ers 113.8 Points Avg. 119.8 112.0 Points Allowed Avg. 111.0 47.4% Field Goal % 47.9% 34.8% Three Point % 37.3%

