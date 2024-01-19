Magic vs. 76ers January 19 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Friday, January 19, 2024, the Orlando Magic (20-15) play the Philadelphia 76ers (23-11) at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and NBCS-PH.
Magic vs. 76ers Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSFL, NBCS-PH
Magic Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero posts 22.7 points, 4.9 assists and 7.1 rebounds per contest.
- Cole Anthony averages 14.4 points, 4.4 boards and 3.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Jalen Suggs averages 13.4 points, 2.5 assists and 3.3 boards per contest.
- Moritz Wagner averages 11.1 points, 4.5 boards and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Anthony Black puts up 5.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.
76ers Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Joel Embiid gets the 76ers 34.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 2.0 blocked shots (10th in NBA).
- The 76ers are getting 26.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game from Tyrese Maxey this year.
- Tobias Harris is putting up 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He is draining 51.0% of his shots from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.
- Kelly Oubre Jr. gets the 76ers 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest while putting up 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Paul Reed gives the 76ers 5.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while posting 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Magic vs. 76ers Stat Comparison
|Magic
|76ers
|113.8
|Points Avg.
|119.8
|112.0
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.0
|47.4%
|Field Goal %
|47.9%
|34.8%
|Three Point %
|37.3%
