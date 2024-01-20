The Stetson Hatters (7-9) meet the Queens (NC) Royals (6-8) in a clash of ASUN teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Stetson vs. Queens (NC) Game Information

Stetson Players to Watch

Jamiya Turner: 10.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaelyn Talley: 7.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Khamya McNeal: 9.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordan Peete: 8.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Skylar Treadwell: 2.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Queens (NC) Players to Watch

Nicole Gwynn: 16.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Jordyn Weaver: 9.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Adia Brisker: 5.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Kinley Brown: 5.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Alexandria Johnson: 7.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

