The Houston Cougars (14-0, 1-0 Big 12) face the UCF Knights (9-4, 0-1 Big 12) in a clash of Big 12 teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

UCF vs. Houston Game Information

UCF Players to Watch

Jaylin Sellers: 17.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Darius Johnson: 13.9 PTS, 3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Ibrahima Diallo: 6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK

6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK Shemarri Allen: 7.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Marchelus Avery: 10.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Houston Players to Watch

Jamal Shead: 9.7 PTS, 4 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.7 BLK LJ Cryer: 17.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Emanuel Sharp: 13.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK J'wan Roberts: 7.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Ja'Vier Francis: 6.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK

UCF vs. Houston Stat Comparison

Houston Rank Houston AVG UCF AVG UCF Rank 131st 76.9 Points Scored 76.5 146th 1st 49.8 Points Allowed 65.2 50th 25th 41.1 Rebounds 40.5 39th 2nd 14.6 Off. Rebounds 11.3 40th 126th 8.1 3pt Made 7.4 196th 141st 14.1 Assists 12.8 230th 7th 8.5 Turnovers 12.3 239th

