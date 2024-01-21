The UTSA Roadrunners (7-8, 1-1 AAC) meet the Florida Atlantic Owls (11-4, 1-1 AAC) in a matchup of AAC teams at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA Game Information

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

Johnell Davis: 16.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Vladislav Goldin: 14.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

14.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Alijah Martin: 12.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Jalen Gaffney: 7.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Bryan Greenlee: 7.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

UTSA Players to Watch

Christian Tucker: 13.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Carlton Linguard: 10.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 2 BLK Dre Fuller Jr.: 11.4 PTS, 6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.4 PTS, 6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Isaiah Wyatt: 9.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Trey Edmonds: 7.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA Stat Comparison

UTSA Rank UTSA AVG Florida Atlantic AVG Florida Atlantic Rank 76th 79.2 Points Scored 81.9 39th 342nd 79.3 Points Allowed 70 150th 48th 40.1 Rebounds 37.2 147th 47th 11.1 Off. Rebounds 9.4 157th 17th 10 3pt Made 8.3 108th 118th 14.5 Assists 14.7 111th 137th 11.3 Turnovers 11.2 131st

