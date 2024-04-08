Oddsmakers have given the Florida State Seminoles (0-0) +20000 moneyline odds to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Seminoles are at home against the Kennesaw State Owls. Tip time is slated for 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10. Florida State is favored by 10.5 points (the over/under is set at 154.5).

Florida State NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +20000 60th Bet $100 to win $20000

Sign up at BetMGM today to place futures bets on college basketball!

Florida State Team Stats

The Seminoles posted an 11-4 record at home and were 4-8 on the road last season.

The Seminoles went 7-2 in one-possession games and 10-4 in games decided by six points or fewer.

Check out the latest futures and game odds for Florida State and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Florida State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 0-0

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our links to sign up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to sign up today and catch action all season long!

Best Florida State Players

Caleb Mills put up 12.7 points per game last season to go with 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Anthony Polite averaged 5.6 boards per game and Rayquan Evans dished out 3.1 assists per game.

Mills hit an average of 1.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Polite averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while John Butler compiled 1.2 rejections per contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.