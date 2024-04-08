Oddsmakers project strong results from the Miami Hurricanes (1-0), listing them with the 18th-best odds in all of college basketball and the top odds among ACC teams to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +3500 on the moneyline.

At 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, the Hurricanes go head to head with the UCF Knights at home. Miami (FL) enters this matchup as a 9.5-point favorite. The point total comes in at 144.5.

Miami (FL) NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +3500 18th Bet $100 to win $3500 Preseason +3500 17th Bet $100 to win $3500

Miami (FL) Team Stats

Miami (FL)'s +41 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 41.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 101.0 points per game (28th in college basketball) while allowing 60.0 per outing (95th in college basketball).

Miami (FL) Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Miami (FL) is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Miami (FL) Players

Wooga Poplar leads the Hurricanes scoring 21.0 points per game.

Matthew Cleveland paces Miami (FL) with 10.0 rebounds per game, and Nijel Pack leads the squad with 9.0 assists per outing.

The Hurricanes are led by Poplar from long distance. He connects on 5.0 shots from deep per game.

Miami (FL)'s blocks leader is Cleveland, who collects 2.0 per game. Norchad Omier leads the team by averaging 3.0 steals a contest.

