Sportsbooks don't view the Orlando Magic (0-0) as serious championship contenders, with +35000 odds to win it all in as they prepare for the 2023-24 season opener, a matchup at home against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, October 25 at 7:00 PM ET.

Find the latest NBA odds with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Magic NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +35000 26th Bet $100 to win $35000 To Make the Finals +12500 - Bet $100 to win $12500 To Make the Playoffs +165 - Bet $100 to win $165

Think the Magic can make a run this season? Put your picks to the test and bet with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Magic Team Stats

The Magic finished 34-48 last year and missed the postseason.

Last year the Magic were 20-21 at home and 14-27 away.

As the underdog in the game, Orlando went 27-38. As favorites, the Magic went 7-10.

In the Southeast Division the Magic were 7-9, and in the conference overall they went 20-32.

The Magic secured the win in only one game when favored by three or fewer points last season (1-4), but they tallied six wins in 12 games when favored by three or more points.

Orlando tallied nine wins when an underdog by three points or fewer last season (9-5), and posted an 18-33 record in contests when installed as an underdog of more than three points.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Magic's Top Players

Franz Wagner averaged 18.6 points per game last season.

Markelle Fultz dished out 5.7 assists per game and Wendell Carter Jr. grabbed 8.7 rebounds per matchup.

Wagner had a solid showing from long distance a season ago. He hit 1.6 shots from deep per game.

Fultz grabbed 1.5 steals per game. Paolo Banchero averaged 0.5 blocks a game.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.