Advertisement

Judge upholds life in prison sentence for Rebecca Falcon

Rebecca Falcon sentenced to life in prison for 1997 murder.
Rebecca Falcon sentenced to life in prison for 1997 murder.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Judge Brantley Clark Jr. upheld the sentence of life in prison for Rebecca Falcon.

Falcon was 15 when she murdered cab driver Richard Phillips by shooting him in the back of the head on November 19, 1997.

Falcon and a friend got into Phillips cab and told him to drive down a dark street in Callaway. Falcon pulled out a gun and shot Phillips in the head, ultimately killing him.

In May of 1999, a Bay County jury found Falcon guilty and she was originally sentenced to life in prison.

In 2012, the Supreme Court ruled mandatory life without parole sentences for juveniles violated the Eighth Amendment. This ruling requires judges to take into account the characteristics of a juvenile in order to issue a fair sentence.

Because of the Supreme Court ruling, the Florida Supreme Court brought the case back to Bay County for an “individualized sentencing hearing”.

Rebecca Falcon received a new sentencing hearing on March 2-3, 2020.

After the hearing, Judge Clark upheld the life in prison sentence and filed a 20 page written order justifying his sentence.

“I am relieved for the surviving family of Mr. Phillips. Having to relive this experience has been extremely hard on them.” said prosecutor, Bob Sombathy.

Rebecca Falcon will be entitled to a sentence review 15 year from her sentencing date, July 21, 2020.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FSU Panama City STEM Camp goes virtual

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan McCool
Summer Camp at FSU Panama City is virtual this year, after school officials made the tough decision to cancel in-person summer camps.

News

New deaths and hospitalizations reported Thursday in daily COVID-19 update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 5,632 people have died from the virus in the state. That’s 173 new deaths.

News

Mississippi deputy drowns in Gulf after saving his son

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A Mississippi deputy drowned in the Gulf at the Sandestin Resort over the weekend after deputies say he saved his 10-year old son.

News

Get in the holiday spirit at Christmas in July event

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom and Jordan McCool
The Panama City Farmers Market is hosting its Christmas In July event in downtown Panama City Saturday, July 25, which is exactly five months until actual Christmas.

Latest News

News

Christmas in July comes to Downtown Panama City

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Newschannel 7's Jordan McCool brings us the details of this year's Christmas in July event hosted by the Panama City Farmer's Market. The public is invited to come get in the Christmas spirit July 25 in McKenzie Park.

News

Rutherford High School holds graduation ceremony

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Wednesday was Rutherford's turn to send their seniors out into the world.

News

Bay County TPO denies agreement to pay public transit workers hazard pay

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Bay County Transportation Planning Organization officials were considering giving local public bus drivers and other transit workers extra pay for working during the the COVID-19 pandemic, but denied the agreement.

News

Lynn Haven police chief warns of THC-infused candy

Updated: 15 hours ago
Lynn Haven Police Chief warns of THC-infused candy.

News

State EOC opens after virus scare

Updated: 15 hours ago
The State’s Emergency Operations Center is back open after being forced to close for several days for cleaning after at least a dozen people tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

Transit Workers Want Hazard Pay

Updated: 16 hours ago
The TPO says they cannot give transit workers hazard pay for working during the pandemic due to a lack of funds right now.