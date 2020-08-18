Advertisement

Dozens hold prayer vigil for Jason Tunnell

By Jarell Baker
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Monday evening dozens of locals gathered at Papa Joe’s Bayside in Panama City to pray for the recovery of Jason Tunnell, who suffered serious head injuries in a car accident earlier this month.

“He is in ICU and he’s fighting the best that he can. He has great physicians looking after him. We’re just reaching out to the best physician we know, which is God,” said Angela Martin with Northstar Church.

The 47-year-old has been in a coma since the accident but his church and many in the community believe he can pull through like Panama City Beach Northstar Campus Pastor Roy Mansfield. Mansfield said like Jason, he needed the community to pray for his recovery after he suffered 7 strokes over a 24 hour period.

“My fingers work and I’m not dead because God answered the prayers of a lot of people,” said Mansfield. “We just wanted to gather people in our community, not just in our church but in the community but people that know Jason and his family have come together and are praying and asking God to miraculously heal him.”

The Tunnell family is well known in Bay County and has had a major impact on our community as well as northwest Florida.

Jason is an Air Force Veteran and the son of former Bay County Sheriff and County Commissioner Guy Tunnell.

“He’s just a hard guy not to like and love. We just pray that Jason opens his eyes,” said Shane Collins who is a close friend of Jason Tunnell.

