Hotel Indigo coming to Panama City’s downtown waterfront district

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some will tell you something has been missing in the Downtown Panama City area for a while now.

“We’re like the largest waterfront city in the state of Florida that doesn’t have a waterfront hotel,” said Co-Owner of History Class Brewing Allan Branch.

The St. Joe Company decided to do something about that and plans to build Hotel Indigo on a portion of the Downtown Panama City Marina property.

“We are super excited. It’s a very familiar brand to our target markets,” said CEO and President of Destination Panama City Jennifer Vigil. “So, we’re really looking forward to that name recognition within those target markets to really encourage people to stay here.”

The hotel will feature views of the St. Andrews Bay, 124 rooms, and a stand-alone restaurant.

Business owners say this can mean great things for the area.

“Well for one, it means influx of visitors spending money,” said Branch. “Two, it brings confidence to investors. Confidence spurs on regrowth.”

Business owners say bringing a hotel to Downtown Panama City is just another step in the right direction of revitalizing the downtown area.

“Every downtown is the heart of the city,” said Branch. “It’s the heartbeat, it’s where growth starts, it’s where people come. This is going to be a huge kickoff to the rebirth of downtown Panama City.”

Business owners say they hope this new endeavor takes advantage of what Panama City has to offer.

“We’re a coastal community, so an active waterfront is insanely important to us,” said Vigil. “Honestly, you can’t beat the view from this area for sunset.”

“It’s time that we have nice things, we deserve nice things,” said Branch.

St. Joe plans to start construction on the hotel and restaurant in the second quarter of 2021.

