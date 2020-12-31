HOPE Project and Alaqua Animal refuge form a partnership through Equine Therapy

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - By using the power of horses, HOPE Project and Alaqua Animal Refuge have teamed up to help veterans suffering from PTSD.

“The benefits of using horses in therapy for people are just absolutely amazing,” Alaqua Animal Refuge Horse Lead Lindsie Zemanick said.

Hope Project will now be at Alaqua Animal Refuge on Wednesday’s and Friday’s to offer therapy through horses.

“We give you a task to do involving the horses, designed around what you need to work on, it could be anxiety, it could be triggers, it could be communication and trust and then we give you that task and you will work through that task with the horses,” HOPE Project Director David Trogdon said.

Alaqua Animal Refuge horse lead, Lindsie Zemanick tells us she has already seen amazing results through equine therapy and can’t wait to see what this partnership will do to continue impacting the community.

”I truly believe this is going to become a bigger and more powerful thing for us,” Zemanick said.

Trogdon adds this partnership seemed like a perfect fit for both organizations.

”We have the same type of passion, not only HOPE Project primarily for horses but all animals and now we share that passion to help veterans and their families and first responders,” Trogdon said.

Zemanick and Trogdon both say they know this partnership will allow them to help so many more people.

”We know as many as we reach we are only scratching the surface, so many people out there struggle alone and they don’t have to,” Trogdon said.

