“The Grace District” is coming to Downtown Panama City

'John Fifteen Five' looks to bring more culture into our community by revamping part of Grace...
'John Fifteen Five' looks to bring more culture into our community by revamping part of Grace Avenue in Downtown Panama City.(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 400 block of Grace Avenue is about to be completely revamped. “We want to create culture and diversity that isn’t existent in other areas,” John Fifteen Five’s Lacy Counts said.

‘John fifteen five’ is a local family-run company looking to spruce up some areas in Panama City. Its first project is what they call “The Grace District.” “I’m ready for more businesses out here, and more traffic, and more community stuff,” Showcase Tattoo owner Megan Fernandez said. “Downtown’s been lacking in it for a good while,” Mosey’s owner Judd Manuel said.

Located just a few doors down from Mosey’s, John Fifteen Five looks forward to building an area where people can “live, eat, and play.” “Because we want to create a walkable community, which everybody loves. The space that we just purchased is about 7,000 square feet, and so we’re looking for local artists, chefs, musicians, that really want to create something unique with us,” Counts said.

The 445 and 447 buildings on Grace Avenue will soon be rented out to small local business owners. Once the building is completely gutted and rebuilt, there’ll be room for anywhere between four and six new businesses to move on in. “Ranging from 800 square feet to about 1800 square feet depending on if it’s a restaurant, if it’s a small store, or if it’s like a coffee shop. Whatever it might be,” Counts explained. The building will be gutted within the next month.

At the same time, John Fifteen Five will be building luxury studio apartments right next door. “To kind of make a live, work, walkable community downtown,” Counts continued.

Officials say phase one of this project should be completed by the end of summer.

