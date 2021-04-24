Bay alum Robinson set for NFL Draft

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The NFL draft is late next week and among those who will be watching anxiously starting Thursday night, Bay and FSU alum Janarius Robinson. J-Rob hoping to hear his name called sometime in the first few rounds of the draft! I spoke with him about that, starting with the grade he gives himself in terms of how hard he’s trained in preparation for the draft!

“I think I’ve been doing a pretty good job.” Janarius told me. “I think I’d give myself a ten out of ten. Just getting myself mentally prepared. I’m still on the grind of you know, working out. I’m currently down here in South Florida, getting a little post combine and post workout training down here in South Florida just working on the things that’s going to help me elevate my game you know, once I get to that next level, that next chapter in my life. You know multiple things, speed, strength, agility, like you said. And you know, getting into the football aspect of things as well. You know technique work, specific outside linebacker, defensive end drills as well.”

Robinson went on to tell me he’s had conversations with just about every NFL team, and that the process of getting yourself known to all the teams can be a bit of a grind, but one he was ready for, and willing to go through to get to the next level.

As for whether or not he has a preference in terms of a particular team drafting him, he said that he has none. He’s just ready to hear his name called, and ready to prove himself to that team.

Janarius says he is coming back to Panama City for the draft next week, and will host a draft party of sorts Friday and Saturday.

