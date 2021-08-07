Advertisement

Governor DeSantis visits Chipola College

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Friday, August 8, Governor Ron DeSantis paid a visit to Chipola College, and gave them a check for nearly $355,000.

This check will go towards improving the Cyber Security program at Chipola, particularly training and certification opportunities in network security and digital forensics.

Chipola College officials say there are currently about half a million unfilled cybersecurity jobs, and they want to equip their students to fill them.

“With this grant, we’ll be able to grow and to help serve our students and help them find really important jobs that are needed in the marketplace today,” Dean of the School of Business and Technology David Bouvin said.

Governor DeSantis said the reason cybersecurity jobs are growing is due to security threats from overseas.

“If you look, there are cybersecurity problems every day that businesses, governments, you name it, they’re facing it,” the Governor said. “You’ve got people from China and Russia and all these other places looking to cause a lot of havoc.”

The money from this grant will start going out to students as soon as next semester.

