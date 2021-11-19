Advertisement

Bacot Academy hosts silent auction to raise money for a playground

Bacot Silent Auction
Bacot Silent Auction(wjhg)
By Nikki Sheaks
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You can check off your holiday shopping while supporting a local organization at the Bacot Academy’s silent auction Friday night.

Bacot Academy is a non-profit Christian school for children with Autism. The money raised at the auction will go towards playground equipment for the students.

“So they learn all kinds of skills outside: communication skills, physical elements. They communicate outside and it’s just a great place for them to burn off energy, come back inside and be able to refocus,” said Ashely Walderon, Bacot Academy.

There are more than 50 items up for auction including gift baskets, fishing charters, spa days, and signed jerseys.

The auction is on November 19 from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Forestpark Methodist Church in Panama City.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement held a press conference about a sex trafficking investigation.
6-month-long prostitution sting ends in arrests from several local spas
Drugs seized by the Panama City Police Department.
Panama City Police seize 25,000 lethal doses of fentanyl
Dozens of "concerned citizens" volunteer to patrol a local school after several fights on the...
Parents on patrol at local high school
Fights at Rutherford High School are something some would say is an all too common occurrence.
Rutherford High School sees more arrests, charges compared to previous years
Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed multiple bills that were passed during the Florida Legislature’s...
Gov. DeSantis signs special session bills, including private employer vaccine mandate ban

Latest News

Jobs and economic reports.
Florida continued to outpace national job growth in October
Fights at Rutherford High School are something some would say is an all too common occurrence.
Rutherford High School sees more arrests, charges compared to previous years
Dozens of "concerned citizens" volunteer to patrol a local school after several fights on the...
Parents on patrol at local high school
Rutherford Faces and Places of the Panhandle PKG