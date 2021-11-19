Bacot Academy hosts silent auction to raise money for a playground

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You can check off your holiday shopping while supporting a local organization at the Bacot Academy’s silent auction Friday night.

Bacot Academy is a non-profit Christian school for children with Autism. The money raised at the auction will go towards playground equipment for the students.

“So they learn all kinds of skills outside: communication skills, physical elements. They communicate outside and it’s just a great place for them to burn off energy, come back inside and be able to refocus,” said Ashely Walderon, Bacot Academy.

There are more than 50 items up for auction including gift baskets, fishing charters, spa days, and signed jerseys.

The auction is on November 19 from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Forestpark Methodist Church in Panama City.

