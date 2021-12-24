Korn Ferry Tour to skip Sandestin in 2022

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bad news for area golf fans as the Korn Ferry season is set to tee off in January of 2022.

The tour will not make a stop at Sandestin for the Emerald Coast Classic for the 2022 season.

“At the end of 2021, we do not have a tournament scheduled for 2022,” said Emerald Coast Classic Tournament director, Eddie Goodman. “We’ve had many conversations with both the Tour, possible sponsors, and the hope is to be on the schedule, the Korn Ferry schedule for 2023.”

Sandestin hosted the first Emerald Coast Classic this past April, with Stephen Jaeger eventually winning with a score of 14 under after four rounds on the Raven Course.

Goodman says by all measures, that event was a success. The crowds turned out, the players and Tour officials like the venue and the region. The problem moving forward is landing major sponsors, which for now, remains elusive.

“A title sponsor specifically,” said Goodman. “That title would bring somewhere between $500,000 and $600,000, at minimum. With TV, close to a million, $1.1 million, and they’re looking for a three to five year commitment as well. We’re hoping by middle of next year, by June, we’ll know where we stand as far as those opportunities.”

Goodman is still working hard to land that title sponsor. He adds the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort, the Sandestin Hilton and the Howard Group, along with many local sponsors remain on board and supportive.

