Local clinic and pharmacy offering free health care

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - St. Andrew Community Medical Center Clinic Director Carole Summey and her staff have tended to residents throughout the area for many years.

“We started this clinic in a little house across the street, one night a week in 2004,” Summey said.

Summey runs the not-for-profit clinic alongside her husband, Dr. Delbert Summey, who also serves as board president.

“It’s healthcare where you would go and basically do a check-up annually and semi-annually,” Summey said.

Patients can receive care from physicians and pharmacists who volunteer their services.

Dr. Jimmie McCready is one of the volunteer physicians on staff.

“If you don’t have insurance and you need medical care, or even if you just wanted to get a check-up we’re here,” McCready said.

Since 2004, St. Andrew Community Medical Center has offered nearly 98 million dollars in health care services to Bay County residents.

“We have a lot of local individuals that contribute, a lot of local corporations contribute to this, and we have special grants and things that come in for this,” McCready said.

Facility workers say there’s a common misconception when it comes to patients visiting the clinic.

“People think you have to not be working to come here. But a lot of our patients do work. So just because you have a job, doesn’t mean you can’t try and become a patient here,” Melanie Causey, APRN-C, with St. Andrew Community Medical Center, said.

Patient Julian Johnson has been coming to the clinic for several years.

Johnson’s visit this time was due to a power-saw accident. He encourages people who have never been to the facility to give it a try.

“If you don’t have money, you don’t have insurance, and you qualify. These people will help you out. I mean they’ve been a blessing to me, God sent,” Johnson said.

Patients must meet the following requirements:

- They have to be a Bay County resident

- Be an adult between the ages of 19 and 64

- Make 200 percent below the poverty line

- Have no access to health insurance including Medicare, Medicaid, and Medically Needy Programs.

The clinic holds a charity golf tournament every year at the Shark’s Tooth Golf Club.

The 5th Annual SACMC Golf Tournament will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Sponsorship opportunities are available.

The proceeds go into helping provide the free services.

For those interested, contact Ace Summey at (850) 814-7295 or by Email: acesummey@gmail.com

For those interested in donating to the clinic, visit this website and click on the donate tab.

You can also mail a check to St. Andrew Community Medical Center, 3101B Highway 98 West, Panama City, FL 32401.

