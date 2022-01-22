Fire breaks out at AJ’s Grayton Beach, no injuries

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fire broke out at AJ’s Grayton Beach restaurant in South Walton, but nobody was hurt, officials said.

South Walton Fire District officials responded to the fire just before 9 p.m. Friday. Officials saw flames and after searching the building, confirmed nobody was inside.

One person was evaluated for injuries related to the fire, but wasn’t taken to the hospital.

Officials said the fire is out and first responders are on scene working through the incident.

