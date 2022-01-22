Advertisement

Fire breaks out at AJ’s Grayton Beach, no injuries

A fire broke out at AJ’s Grayton Beach restaurant in South Walton, but nobody was hurt,...
A fire broke out at AJ’s Grayton Beach restaurant in South Walton, but nobody was hurt, officials said.(South Walton Fire District)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fire broke out at AJ’s Grayton Beach restaurant in South Walton, but nobody was hurt, officials said.

South Walton Fire District officials responded to the fire just before 9 p.m. Friday. Officials saw flames and after searching the building, confirmed nobody was inside.

One person was evaluated for injuries related to the fire, but wasn’t taken to the hospital.

Officials said the fire is out and first responders are on scene working through the incident.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother takes legal action after son gets expelled.
Mother takes legal action after son gets expelled
A powerful committee in the state Capitol this morning passed a bill stripping school board...
Bill passed to strip school board members of salaries
A woman in Jackson County is facing multiple charges after allegedly trying to sell pills via a...
Woman arrested on drug, child neglect charges in Jackson Co.
FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook
The Story family held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, Jan. 14 at their new restaurant,...
Local family opens restaurant to honor late loved ones

Latest News

The votes were counted and announced around 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21.
Washington County dry no more
The community celebrated the area's economic accomplishments at Friday night’s 109th annual Bay...
Bay County Chamber of Commerce hosts 109th annual awards dinner
One person is seriously injured after a crash near I-10 in Jackson County Friday night.
One seriously injured in Jackson County crash
Colder air will be in place through the end of the month.
Cold weather safety