Man facing misdemeanor charges in connection with Adkins Avenue Fire

A man is now facing charges in connection with the Adkins Avenue Fire that destroyed two homes...
A man is now facing charges in connection with the Adkins Avenue Fire that destroyed two homes and damaged more in Bay County.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is now facing charges in connection with the Adkins Avenue Fire that destroyed two homes and damaged more in Bay County.

According to court documents, Theo Adkins, 74, of Grant Valkaria, Florida, is charged with unlawful/reckless burning of land and noncertified burning, both misdemeanors.

Investigators with the Florida Department of Agriculture say they responded to a home on Adkins Avenue to do an origin investigation for a wildfire. They say the Adkins Avenue Fire was the result of an escaped land clearing pile burn.

The documents say investigators spoke with officials Springfield Fire Department, Springfield Police Department, and the Florida Forest Service, who said when they arrived on the scene, they saw a large debris pile of large pine logs. The departments believe the fire escaped the burn pile and got into the wildland.

Court documents filed Friday go on to say Theo Adkins gave a sworn recorded statement and took responsibility for the fire.

On Monday, Theo Adkins’ attorney turned in a written plea of not guilty.

