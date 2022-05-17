Advertisement

Firefly is ready for reopen after fire

A fire broke out late Friday night at the Firefly restaurant in Panama City Beach.
By Alex Joyce
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fire broke out late Friday night at the Firefly restaurant in Panama City Beach.

Guests and staff were asked to evacuate as smoke started spreading through the restaurant.

“At the end of the day, just want to make sure that we got everyone out, got the staff out,” Dave Trepanier, owner of Firefly, said. “Then the fire department showed up so quickly and they got it contained.”

Thankfully the damage was not catastrophic.

“It’s mostly exterior,” Trepanier said. “As far as in the restaurant, it was mostly smoke damage.”

Though the fire was only four nights ago at Firefly, the restaurant is now ready to come back strong.

“We’re opening [Tuesday], that was our goal,” Trepanier said. “We knew we were closed on Monday. So we knew we had all day Saturday, all day Sunday, and all day Monday, so I said hey we’re opening Tuesday.”

Firefly will open its doors Tuesday at 5:00 p.m., while On The Fly will open Wednesday.

Coming back strong after a slight setback.

