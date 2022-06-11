The Driftwood Inn re-opens in Mexico Beach after nearly four years

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Driftwood Inn has been a staple in Mexico Beach for years, originally being bought by Peggy Wood in 1975, before being destroyed in 2018. Now, Friday was a day the Woods family has been waiting for for nearly four years.

“I don’t think we really expected a storm to really take it out,” said Peggy.

After Hurricane Michael destroyed The Driftwood Inn, the Woods family was determined to make a comeback.

“Right after the storm, my husband, on a napkin, drew out what he wanted this to look like,” said Peggy.

And they did just that.

“This looks like what he drew on his napkin. They did a great job doing that,” said Peggy.

This landmark in the Mexico Beach community was built back bigger and better.

“This is probably the strongest building we’ve built,” said Peggy.

Instead of the original two-story building, the inn now has three floors with 23 different-sized rooms.

“You can get one with a kitchen, you can get one without a kitchen, you can get one with two queens, or you can get a king. We have more of a variety to offer guests,” said Peggy.

Including sentimental sprinkles of Woods’ family history around the hotel.

“All the rooms are done with original artwork from either my father or my father’s friends. Hanging with the pictures are bird houses. He has a collection of 250 bird houses, so we scattered them throughout the rooms, lobby, and downstairs. We’re pretty proud of that,” Manager Shawna Wood said.

Now nearly four years later, the Woods family is ready to re-open their doors.

“We are a part of Mexico Beach and we want to support whatever is happening here. Mexico Beach is a very friendly, neat little town to live in and I’m very proud we’re a part of it,” said Peggy.

The Woods family says they’re excited for this new chapter for The Driftwood Inn and said they’ve already received a great response from the community.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.