Gas buy down tour comes to Southport

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County residents got a deal on gas Thursday if they traveled near Southport.

Officials with the Pay More and Get Less tour are traveling around the area, making stops and lowering gas prices.

AAA said the average price for gas in Florida Thursday was around $3.58. The group in Southport lowered the cost to $2.38 for about two hours.

“Typically at these events, we will serve about 120 Floridians. I think we are going to pass that today,” Skylar Zander, State Director, Americans for Prosperity Flordia, said. “There have been lines constantly throughout since we have been here. We are looking forward to helping people.”

This was just one of 12 stops for the group according to Zander.

