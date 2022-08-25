Gas buy down tour comes to Southport

Gas Buy Down in Southport
By Allison Baker
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County residents got a deal on gas Thursday if they traveled near Southport.

Officials with the Pay More and Get Less tour are traveling around the area, making stops and lowering gas prices.

AAA said the average price for gas in Florida Thursday was around $3.58. The group in Southport lowered the cost to $2.38 for about two hours.

“Typically at these events, we will serve about 120 Floridians. I think we are going to pass that today,” Skylar Zander, State Director, Americans for Prosperity Flordia, said. “There have been lines constantly throughout since we have been here. We are looking forward to helping people.”

This was just one of 12 stops for the group according to Zander.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay County Sheriff's Office arrested two Bay County men and two men from New York on...
Four arrested, more than 300 pounds of marijuana seized in Bay County
Springfield Police are on the lookout for a 15-year old juvenile they believe is in the...
Missing Springfield juvenile found
Harrell was arrested following suspicious activity in a Wausau store parking lot.
Chipley man arrested for possession and trafficking
Authorities respond to an ambulance fire at Adventist Castle Health in Hawaii on Wednesday. One...
Patient dies, paramedic critically hurt after ambulance fire, apparent explosion outside Hawaii hospital
Peterson has been charged with lewd and lascivious conduct after being accused of exploiting a...
Man involved in youth football facing child exploitation charges

Latest News

This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is a high school teacher at South Walton High School.
This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is...
Our First Golden Apple Award Winner for the New School Year
Our First Golden Apple Award for the School Year
Gas Buy Down at One Southport Gas Station
Local Gas Buy Down
Pineapple Willy's kicked off its 2021 week of pay it forward Monday They will donate...
Pineapple Willy’s invites you to Pay It Forward