11 year old falls from balcony at Sterling Reef

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A young boy was found dead after falling from the balcony of a Panama City Beach resort, according to Beach Police, Fire Rescue, and EMS.

Officers were told an 11-year-old was at the Sterling Reef building on Front Beach Road when he fell from the 19th floor.

Responders say his family had recently evacuated from Jacksonville due to Hurricane Ian, and were staying at the condos.

Officials say no foul play is suspected, and the investigation is currently ongoing.

