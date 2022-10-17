Lending a helping hand through a breast cancer diagnosis

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Being diagnosed with breast cancer can be scary and not only hard on the patient, but the family as well. That’s where an Oncology Nurse Navigator can step in and be a neutral party for patients who need it.

“We are the ones that are there from the beginning,” Kay Hankins, an RN/Oncology Nurse Navigator at HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital, said. “Like at diagnosis of cancer, all the way through survivorship.”

Whether that’s with phone calls to see how the patient is doing, help coordinating medical care, or taking stressors off the family.

“The biggest part is just to keep everything all together,” Hankins said.

Hankin’s job is to remind the patient to put themselves first.

“It’s okay to take a minute to say alright this is about me now and I’ve got to take care of myself in order to take care of my family,” Hankins said. “That’s the biggest challenge, to empower these ladies to say ok it’s ok to take care of me.”

A task that can be challenging when a breast cancer diagnosis is so overwhelming.

“When they get that diagnosis, they aren’t listening to anything else,” Hankins said. “You have to kind of be there to be like ok, this is what we need to do.”

Which creates a relationship unlike any other.

“It’s a bond that’s there that will never leave,” Hankins said. “It’s there forever.”

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month Hankins said the message remains the same.

“Early detection is your best protection,” Hankins said. “That’s the key. The sooner we can get on top of things, the easier things are to take care of.”

It’s care Hankins will give to her patients by always offering a listening ear. If someone is in need of an oncology nurse navigator here locally you can contact HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital. You can also contact Hankins directly at 850-747-7730.

