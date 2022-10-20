American Charlie Grill and Tavern GOTW: Baker @ Freeport

By Scott Rossman
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Our American Charlie Grill and Tavern high school football game of the week is Baker at Freeport.

Coach Shaun Arntz and his Bulldogs getting set to host Baker. The Gators coming east from the Pensacola area with a 5-3 record and coming off a loss to Blountstown last week.

The Bulldogs are 4-3 and feeling pretty good about themselves lately. They’ve won four of their last five after an 0-2 start. That includes a big comeback win last Friday at home against Holmes. The Blue Devils, in white here, building a 34-17 lead by halftime of that one, only to see Freeport rally back and score 21 unanswered in the second half to win that game 38-34. Coach Arntz says that comeback was all about a matter of trust!

“They stuck to their guns on what we needed them to do. They trusted our scheme. They trusted each other. I think that was the most important thing. That was the challenge we gave them at halftime, was not to worry about anything that was outside of your control. Not to worry about the scoreboard, just trust in your brother beside you. Trust in your coaching and the scheme that we have and play your hardest. And they did, and it definitely worked out for us.”

The Bulldogs current ranked third in 1-R region one, a few spots ahead of Baker, so this one could really bolster their playoff chances and seeding. That game Friday night at Freeport set for 7.

