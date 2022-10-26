More hotels going up in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Off-season isn’t what it used to be in Panama City Beach. Events are running year-round and hotels are constantly at capacity.

“There used to be the off-season. We’d have a season and then the off-season. Right? There’s no off-season as much anymore,” Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said.

Wednesday, the St. Joe Company teamed up with InterMountain Management to break going on a new 121-suite Residence Inn by Marriott hotel on the west end of the beach, right near Pier Park.

Hotels are filling up almost as fast as they’re going up.

“We’ve seen several hotels coming to Panama City Beach. We see them at the sports complex, we see them at the airport, we’re seeing them here on Back Beach Road. We have new hotels coming on Front Beach Road,” Sheldon said.

Now a new Marriott property is underway, soon to be side-by-side with the TownPlace Suites by Marriott hotel.

“It made sense to add into this hotel because we’re at capacity at TownPlace Suites. We’re also kind of at the center of main and main as I like to call it in the Pier Park area. You’ve got walkability with shopping, restaurants, Frank Brown Park. So we felt like it was time to add another flag,” Dan Velazquez, Senior Vice President Of Commercial Real Estate for the St. Joe Company, said.

It’s another flag creating dozens of new jobs.

“I mean visitors are great when they come to town, they spend money, they create great jobs, and then they go home again with great memories,” Dan Rowe, Executive Director of the Bay County Tourist Development Council, said.

There are memories to be made all year round.

“If they’re coming to a sports event, if they’re coming for a concert event, a special event or you know Gulf Coast Jam or the beach ball drop, I mean this is a great place to be,” Rowe said.

Now there will be one more option for a place to stay. Site work has already begun here at the Residence Inn. Officials anticipate the grand opening to be in 2024.

Velazquez said they don’t have any more hotels in their plans just yet, but there is a strong possibility they will in the future.

