Bay Real Time Operations Center celebrates a successful year of solving crime

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been one year since the Bay County Sheriff’s Office launched the game-changing program that helps solve crimes quicker than ever before. Deputies said the Bay Real Time Operations Center, otherwise known as BAYROC, has played a massive role in solving an entire list of cases.

Earlier this year, a four-year-old girl was hit and killed by a runaway driver outside a Publix in Panama City Beach.

“Law enforcement was able to knock on his door within 30 minutes of this tragic incident. he was taken into custody,” Sheriff Tommy Ford said.

A quick turnaround, Ford partly credits to BAYROC. It’s one of many cases the Bay Real Time Operations Center has helped solve since put into operation exactly one year ago.

“Probably one of our biggest successes was in March of 2022, the spring break time frame, the spring break to takeover where we use BAYROC resources for really the first time on a large scale incident like this,” Ford said. “It really changed the way we responded to this type of thing by utilizing intelligence that we gathered in this technological resources to be on top of these situations before they spiraled into a bad situation.”

BAYROC uses the latest advanced technology to respond to incidents quicker than ever before.

“Guys in life safety situations, seconds matter. This technology allows us to take those seconds and subtract them let’s say so we get there faster, get the information faster,” Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said.

In 12 months, they’ve recovered 6 missing persons, 26 stolen vehicles, identified 7 hit-and-run suspects, and located 32 wanted persons with warrants.

What they said is an undeniable success so far, Ford said would not be possible without the support from other area law enforcement agencies.

“The real success here at BAYROC is not the technology we’re talking about the bigger screen behind this or our camera access, license plate readers and things like that. The big success is this partnership,” Ford said.

All police departments in Bay County coming together and using BAYROC as a tool to make the area a safer place to call home.

“Bad guys don’t care about jurisdiction lines. We don’t either,” Talamantez said.

Deputies are asking residents with home security cameras to support the program. You can sign up online at baycounty.fususregistry.com to provide video if law enforcement believes it could help them solve a crime.

