Wear It Wednesday styled by Hoyden Hats

By Sam Martello
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Take your outfit to the next level with a customized hat.

Brit Norton, owner of Hoyden Hats, joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team in the studio for Wear It Wednesday.

Norton said a custom hat is a one-of-a-kind addition to your wardrobe and she offers many ways to customize one.

You can have a hat designed specifically for you here. Or, you can visit the Hoyden Hat Bar located in The Marketplace in Panama City Beach. There, you will be able to pick, design, and leave with your hat in the same visit.

The Marketplace is hosting a Spring Fest on Sunday, April 30th, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be more than 30 vendors, food trucks, live music, and a silent auction. Event proceeds will benefit Rainbow Youth Project USA, Inc. You can purchase a ticket here.

FSU Panama City generic
FSU Panama City plans to open new collegiate school

