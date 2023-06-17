VIDEO: Four rescued after boat capsized in Panama City Marina

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Four people were rescued after the houseboat they were in capsized on Friday morning.

Travis Brady, Fort Walton Beach, and two of his friends were fishing for red snapper in the Panama City Marina when the weather took a turn for the worse.

“Within 15 minutes we were in five foot, six foot waves,” said Brady.

As they were calling it a day heading back to land, they saw a boat going adrift.

“So we went out ourselves and tried to assist with their rescue efforts.”

The houseboat capsized, debris scattered across the water. Then a man in another boat jumped into action without hesitation. Brady says he jumped in without a life jacket, busted out the boat’s window and got the people out.

“He is the true hero of this story. Without hesitation he was just in the water helping those people.”

Brady and his friends then helped them back to shore. Three people from the houseboat and another person from a nearby pontoon. Selfless acts of courage all to help strangers.

“It restores your faith in humanity. Makes you really reflect on the things that are really important in life, I’m going to try and not get emotional. It was an intense moment that ultimately I’m just going to say it came down to God putting us in the right place at the right time.”

Brady then helped the man who saved the distressed swimmers get back to shore. People helping each other. A good ending to a bad situation.

“All glory be to God man. He put us in the right place at the right time. I’ve never been super religious but today was just an eye opening moment for me. I just feel like divine intervention puts you in the right place at the right time.”

Brady said he doesn’t know the man who jumped in to save the boaters, but afterwards learned his name is Jordan Boyd.

