Walton County Schools hiring more staff amid area growth

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Schools across the state are looking to hire more staff as the Florida population rapidly increases.

It’s no different at Walton County School District. Staff at the district said they have had success in recent years getting staffing numbers up, but with the county growing so quickly, they are needing to open up more staffing positions to handle the increase in students.

“There are a lot of opportunities.” Candy Bodie, director of human resources for the Walton County School District, said. “We need teachers, we need bus drivers, we need the entire spectrum of employees because we are growing.”

Brodie said the district has already begun filling up positions.

“So far for this year alone, for the 2023-2024, the upcoming year, we’ve already hired 63 new instructional personnel to our to our district,” Brodie said. “Right now advertised, we have 29 instructional positions still open, so if you’re out there and you’re interested in teaching, come on over to Walton County. We are absolutely in need of you.”

District staff said as the county is expected to grow, they will likely be opening up more positions and hiring more people each year.

“We have some natural attrition that goes on, so you combine that with the growth and needing new positions, we are absolutely looking to hire more teachers each year,” Brodie said. “We will continue to need more people in our district, and we will continue on that path to number one, and we will rise to the challenge each and every year.”

If you are interested in learning more about open positions at the Walton County School District, click here or contact their human resources department here.

