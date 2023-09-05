Local law enforcement agencies help counties hard-hit by Idalia

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office went to neighboring counties in North Florida to help with recovery efforts after Hurricane Idalia. It damaged part of Florida’s Big Bend region including Taylor County.

“Well, initially we took a semi-load of ice and about 15 generators went to Taylor County,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said. “We stayed pretty late giving out ice at one of their food distribution centers. People would come through and get a hot meal, and we’d give them ice to take home.”

Smith said deputies also stopped in Dixie and Madison Counties.

“In about two days we hit three different counties,” the sheriff said.

He credits Franklin County residents for their unwavering support.

“We’re one of the smallest counties in Florida, but we always step up,” Smith said. “We always give so generously. I mean, the people here give from the heart.”

People donated supplies and money to support the cause.

“We raised about $9,000 and we’re going to split that cash between Dixie County and Taylor County,” Smith said. ”We had a lot of people in the county who donated items. We had distribution centers set up across Franklin County so people could drop stuff off.”

Additional items the sheriff’s office requested included pet food, batteries, toiletries, diapers, and cleaning supplies.

However, Smith said hurricanes are nothing new to him.

“We’ve been to Texas. We’ve been to Monroe County and Key West. We’ve been to Lafourche Parish, Louisiana, and Fort Myers.”

He said people’s kindness and positive attitude amaze him every time.

“I think that’s what we need to see more of in the world today. Be kind to each other. This is just a way to be kind to people you don’t even know.”

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Police Department, Panama City Police Department, PCBPD, and many others are helping with recovery efforts.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.