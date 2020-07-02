Advertisement

Parental consent now required for minors seeking abortions

Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Starting Wednesday, teens under the age of 18 will need a parent’s consent is they wish to have an abortion. 

The legislation was signed Tuesday night by Governor Ron DeSantis, but a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling is giving pro-choice groups hope they can successfully challenge the law in court.

Minors seeking an abortion already had to notify their parents. 

Now they’ll need their permission.

“At the very least, this common sense law raises the standard [for] an abortion as is required in almost every other medical procedure,” said Ingrid Delgado with the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops.

The new law is nearly identical to one struck down by the Florida Supreme Court three decades ago.

This time, lawmakers beefed up an avenue to bypass the consent requirement through the courts for minors who fear retaliation from their guardian.

“Things like providing counsel to indigent minors and establishing a record that can be appealed in case a waiver is denied,” said Delgado.

Pro-choice groups like Planned Parenthood have likened the new law to a trojan horse, meant to test how far the newly conservative leaning state Supreme Court will allow lawmakers to restrict access to abortion.

But pro-choice advocates are hopeful a U.S. Supreme Court ruling Monday, striking down a Louisiana law that would have restricted abortion access, will send a clear message to those in power.

“The law was a different law. The intent was exactly the same... and what we saw the Supreme Court say was that courts and state legislatures need to stop trying to block access to essential health care like abortion,” said Stephanie Fraim, Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida President.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruling doesn’t directly impact Florida’s new law, nor similar laws on the books in 21 other states. 

The real test will be whether the changes to the judicial bypass option are enough to satisfy the privacy concerns that led the state supreme court to strike down the previous version of the law.

No suits have been filed against the law yet, but Planned Parenthood tells us all options are on the table.

Latest News

News

Governor Ron Desantis and Florida’s Surgeon General Urge Action

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
As the Fourth of July holiday weekend approaches, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Surgeon General are reminding all Floridians to protect the vulnerable by avoiding the Three Cs: Closed Spaces, Crowded Places, and Close-Contact Settings and by wearing a mask in public:

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

News

Scallop season begins in Franklin County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Scallop season will help the tourism economy of Franklin County, according to locals.

News

Pinspiration offers arts and crafts summer camp

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan McCool
Pinspiration is a DIY arts and crafts studio in Panama City Beach. Summer camps are offered for kids ages 5-12 years old.

News

Summertime Learning - Pinspiration

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
In this week's Summertime Learning segment, Newschannel 7's Jordan McCool tells us about how a craft studio in Panama City Beach is offering unique summer camps.

Latest News

News

Endeavor Project

Updated: 12 hours ago
We got an update from Jackson County officials on the Endeavor Project.

News

Wake Conference

Updated: 12 hours ago
Two local teens have found a way for Bay County youth to attend a church camp of sorts and stay safe while doing it.

News

New Abortion Law

Updated: 12 hours ago
Minors must now get their parents permission before having an abortion in Florida.

News

Jackson County Preps for Holiday Weekend

Updated: 12 hours ago
Jackson County officials say they're preparing for a busy 4th of July weekend.

News

Law Enforcement Preps for July 4th Holiday

Updated: 12 hours ago
We speak to local law enforcement officers to see how they're preparing for the upcoming holiday weekend.