Walton County schools plan for students to return to campus

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County school board is releasing a plan Wednesday that will outline in detail what school is going to look like when students return to campus in the fall.

What we know now is there will be options for students who opt not to return back to campus.

One is the Walton Virtual School, and the other is a new option called Innovative Learning.

The new option is still being put together, but we’re told it will have students working from home, but with a more traditional school concept.

Deputy Superintendent Jennifer Hawthorne said it's important to get this plan finalized before August 10th, when school starts.

"It's also important that they're just not words in a document, if we put safety directives in the document, we want to know that we can actually follow through with those guidelines, so it's more than a document, it's ensuring that we can make sure those processes and procedures really take place," said Hawthorne.

We will be getting this plan soon, and will have more details as they become available.

