Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigating murder at Fairfield Inn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A woman is dead after what deputies believe was a robbery during a drug deal.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Fairfield Inn Thursday night. They say when they got there, they found Dannyelle White, 33, of Fountain, dead in the passenger seat of a truck.

Deputies say they found evidence that Bryn Spivey, 30, planned to rob White during a pre-arranged drug deal. They say Spivey drove White to the back parking lot and during the robbery, White was shot and killed.

Spivey was reportedly found inside a hotel room and was arrested. Spivey is charged with principle to armed robbery and an open count of murder. They say this case is still under investigation with more charges pending.

