Local animal rescue talks National Help a Horse Day

FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Saddle up! Today is National Help a Horse Day. Newschannel 7′s Sam Martello was live Monday morning with the Alaqua Animal Refuge to find out more.

National Help a Horse Day is an initiative hoping to raise awareness of how to take better care of horses. The campaign was launched in 2013 by the American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

Officials with the Alaqua Animal Refuge say thousands of horses across the country are abandoned and face poor care. Although rescues and shelters work round the clock to take care of them, these organizations still need adequate support to sustain their efforts.

Officials say can participate in National Help a Horse Day by adopting or fostering, donating, and spreading awareness through social media. You can make a donation to Alaqua here: Alaqua Home - Alaqua.

For more information, watch Sam’s full interview.

