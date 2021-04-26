Advertisement

Local animal rescue talks National Help a Horse Day

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Saddle up! Today is National Help a Horse Day. Newschannel 7′s Sam Martello was live Monday morning with the Alaqua Animal Refuge to find out more.

National Help a Horse Day is an initiative hoping to raise awareness of how to take better care of horses. The campaign was launched in 2013 by the American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

Officials with the Alaqua Animal Refuge say thousands of horses across the country are abandoned and face poor care. Although rescues and shelters work round the clock to take care of them, these organizations still need adequate support to sustain their efforts.

Officials say can participate in National Help a Horse Day by adopting or fostering, donating, and spreading awareness through social media. You can make a donation to Alaqua here: Alaqua Home - Alaqua.

For more information, watch Sam’s full interview.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More people are defying beach safety warnings in South Walton.
South Walton Fire District sees defiance during double red flags
This photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department shows tire marks on the pavement,...
6 killed, 10 hurt in fiery van crash on Georgia interstate
Snow faces one count of attempted murder.
Man arrested in connection with alleged attempted murder
Quinton Oneal Barnes is charged with kidnapping, child abuse, child neglect, among other charges.
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for kidnapping
Officials say the partial toxicology report results do not paint a complete picture.
Panama City Beach Police receive partial toxicology report from fatal mini-golf course crash

Latest News

Saddle up! Today is National Help a Horse Day. Newschannel 7′s Sam Martello was live Monday...
It's National Help A Horse Day
They say the fire started in the garage of the house and took about an hour to put out.
No injuries reported in late night house fire
Emerald Coast Ultimate Spring Show and Food Truck Festival comes to an end.
Hundreds attend Emerald Coast Ultimate Spring Show Food Truck Festival
Le Cirque De Noir: Pandora's Box of Curiosities is an aerial performance inspired by the...
Cirque De Noir