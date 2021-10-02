20th Jazz by the Bay Music Festival

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The streets of Panama City were filled with jazz music Friday evening for the Gulf Jazz Society’s Jazz by the Bay Festival.

The festival kicked off at the Oaks By the Bay Park at 5:30 p.m.

The Mike Levine Jazz Quintet kicked things off Friday, followed by Stephanie Pettis and Rio and the Lisa Kelly JB Scott Quintet.

According to the jazz society, this year’s festival features top-rated jazz groups with very distinctive styles of jazz.

The music festival is also family-friendly. If you are planning to attend on Saturday don’t forget to bring a lawn chair or blanket with you to sit on.

The festival will kick back up on Saturday around 12:30 p.m and if you are attending don’t forget to bring that lawn chair or blanket with you to sit on.

“It is going to be a wonderful weekend for everybody. The weather is cooperating with us the park looks beautiful and I think this time 2021 for the 20th is going to be a winner,” J. Harley Pummill, Gulf Jazz Society member said.

Saturday’s artist will feature:

Jennifer Jones – Star-Spangled Banner

Mike Lyle Little Big Band – 12:30 – 1:30

David Seering/Bobby Van Duesen trio 1:45 – 2:45

Lisa Kelly JB Scott Sextet – 3:00 – 4:00

Andrew Tinch Quartet 4:15 – 5:15

George Petropolous Quintet 5:30 – 6:30

Mike Levine Latin Quintet 6:45 – 7:45