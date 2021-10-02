Advertisement

20th Jazz by the Bay Music Festival

By Allison Baker
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The streets of Panama City were filled with jazz music Friday evening for the Gulf Jazz Society’s Jazz by the Bay Festival.

The festival kicked off at the Oaks By the Bay Park at 5:30 p.m.

The Mike Levine Jazz Quintet kicked things off Friday, followed by Stephanie Pettis and Rio and the Lisa Kelly JB Scott Quintet.

According to the jazz society, this year’s festival features top-rated jazz groups with very distinctive styles of jazz.

The music festival is also family-friendly. If you are planning to attend on Saturday don’t forget to bring a lawn chair or blanket with you to sit on.

The festival will kick back up on Saturday around 12:30 p.m and if you are attending don’t forget to bring that lawn chair or blanket with you to sit on.

“It is going to be a wonderful weekend for everybody. The weather is cooperating with us the park looks beautiful and I think this time 2021 for the 20th is going to be a winner,” J. Harley Pummill, Gulf Jazz Society member said.

Saturday’s artist will feature:

Jennifer Jones – Star-Spangled Banner

Mike Lyle Little Big Band – 12:30 – 1:30

David Seering/Bobby Van Duesen trio 1:45 – 2:45

Lisa Kelly JB Scott Sextet – 3:00 – 4:00

Andrew Tinch Quartet 4:15 – 5:15

George Petropolous Quintet 5:30 – 6:30

Mike Levine Latin Quintet 6:45 – 7:45

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even though some consider viral Tik Tok's to just be challenges, officials warn students...
BDS officials warn of new Tik Tok challenge for October
Two incidents in Walton County happened in the last two weeks where false information was...
The Walton County Sheriff is “Over It”
The kid is facing multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault, firing into an...
Twelve-year-old arrested Thursday morning
Kids committing crimes is a big concern in the Panama City community. Just this week an...
Panama City residents ask for change after incidents at Rutherford
Freeport trainer dies suddenly, his family and the Bulldogs mourning the loss
Freeport football team dealing with heavy hearts this week

Latest News

4-H Youth Development Agent Caroline Chappell introduced the Peanut Butter Challenge at...
4-H Peanut Butter Challenge kicks off in Marianna
Members of CPAR got together this Friday morning to load up a truck of supplies to take to...
CPAR Hurricane Ida victim supply drive
Almost 100 people came out to participate in a golf tournament held at Bay Point Golf Club this...
Golf tournament held for Addie and Baylor foundation
Members of Military Warrior Support Foundation, Keurig Dr. Pepper and Walmart traveled from all...
Wounded combat Veteran given mortgage-free home