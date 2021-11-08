Advertisement

Alaqua Animal Refuge is donated a yacht to help save Florida’s Black Bears

All the money made off selling the boat will go towards building part of a new sanctuary to...
All the money made off selling the boat will go towards building part of a new sanctuary to house Florida Black Bears and educate the community about their difficulty.(Eric Fortman | Eric Fortman, FWRI)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local philanthropists Raven and Ryan Jumonville made a massive donation to Alaqua Animal Refuge. They gifted the shelter a 2008 Cruisers Yachts 460 Express yacht.

All the money made off selling the boat will go towards building part of a new sanctuary to house Florida Black Bears and educate the community about their difficulty.

“When wild animals are rehabilitated and deemed unreleasable by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, their fate is often euthanasia. There are not enough sanctuaries to help all of the animals in need, especially for larger native species like bears,” said Alaqua Founder Laurie Hood.

The Florida Panhandle has the second-largest bear population in the state. But because of so much development in the region, experts said the black bear population is being pushed out of their homes at alarming rates.

The bear sanctuary will be located at Alaqua’s new 100-acre home in Freeport, Florida, and will include educational aspects that will teach our community and others how to live with them safely.

Galati Yachts in Destin is helping with the sale of the vessel. For more information, call Galati Yachts at 850-998-3011.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road closures: AP
Road closures for IRONMAN Florida in Panama City Beach
He should be getting the Atlanta Braves World Series ring on opening day of 2022.
A Bay County resident is also a World Series Champion
Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis after the body of their baby was found in the bedroom wall of their...
Parents charged after infant’s body found in bedroom wall
Officials are looking for Nicholas Hollis.
Jackson County officials search for missing person
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival

Latest News

Fatal vehicle versus pedestrian accident in Jackson County.
Fatal vehicle versus pedestrian accident in Jackson County
Rooms With A Purpose is looking to give back to some special children this holiday season, by...
Rooms With A Purpose host Christmas With A Purpose
Angel House Bereavement Center and Healing Hearts Ranch
Kids and teens meet horses and chickens at Angel House Bereavement Center’s quarterly activity
The Bay County Council on Aging holds the Fall Festival to help raise money for its services....
Bay County Council on Aging Fall Festival Returns