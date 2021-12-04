Panama City Christmas Tree Lighting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Folks of all ages gathered in Downtown Panama City to witness the annual tree lighting ceremony Friday night.

Following the tree lighting, there was a hot chocolate buffet, a create-your-own cookie table, a snow machine for the kids to enjoy, and of course Santa in a decorated sleigh for the perfect holiday picture opportunity.

“I think this is the 8th year for this tree and I think it’s the second time we’ve had it at the new City Hall. It kind of kicks off what we’ve got going on Downtown,” Mayor Greg Brudnicki said. “A lot of people haven’t been down here since the storm and a lot of people are coming down and saying ‘Oh my gosh what is this?’ ‘I didn’t know this or that was here!’ So it’s a good way to open up the holiday season.”

Mayor Brudnicki hopes that everyone will enjoy the tree throughout this holiday season along with all that downtown has to offer.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.